Junior Jace Preston handing off to sophomore Anthony Bergeron.

Junior Jace Preston handing off to sophomore Anthony Bergeron in the 4x100m at the Rush City Tigerama. The Dragons placed 4th in the event with a time of 51.08. The relay was also rounded out with senior John Mead and sophomore Rudy Gatzke.

 Photo by Kris Clementson

The Dragons Track and Field team participated in the Tigerama Invitational in Rush City on Tuesday, May 2. The sun was out and the temp was in the 60s, but the wind was very present and strong. 

