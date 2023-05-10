Junior Jace Preston handing off to sophomore Anthony Bergeron in the 4x100m at the Rush City Tigerama. The Dragons placed 4th in the event with a time of 51.08. The relay was also rounded out with senior John Mead and sophomore Rudy Gatzke.
The Dragons Track and Field team participated in the Tigerama Invitational in Rush City on Tuesday, May 2. The sun was out and the temp was in the 60s, but the wind was very present and strong.
Coach Jared Clementson said they decided to mix things up a bit this meet. “We decided to change up many of our athletes into events they don’t do very often,” he said. “We also used this meet as a good ‘workout’ for many of our top athletes. Giving them a challenging array of events. We got out of it what we wanted as far as that goes.” The boys team placed 2nd with 99 points and the girls won with a score of 160 points.
BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
The boys 4x800m relay consisted of Braxton Peetz, Roman McKinney, Noah McDaniel, and Eli Fromm. They won with a time of 9:22.81. Fromm won the 1600m run in a PB time of 4:51.88. Charlie Ausmus won the 800m run in a PB time of 2:07.75. Daimien Lord won the pole vault with a PB vault of 9 feet. Senior Ryan Prihoda placed 2nd in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet 8.5 inches.
Jace Preston placed 2nd in the shot put with a PB toss of 41 feet 8 inches. He is now at number nine on the Pine City Top Ten List. Preston also placed 3rd in the discus with a throw of 104 feet 8 inches. Senior Josh Brinker placed 3rd in the 200m dash with a PB time of 24.55. Ausmus placed 3rd in the 3200m run with a time of 11:23.44. The 4x400m relay team of Frank Betters, Tucker Johnsen, Rudy Gatzke, and Brinker placed 3rd with a time of 4:04.66.
GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS
The Girls 4x800m relay team of Sophie Lahti, Arissa Rydberg, Allison Unverzagt, and Eva Johnson won with a season’s best time of 10:49.13. Lena Roubinek won both the 100m dash (13.40) and the Shot Put (34 feet 11 inches). Chloe McKellar won the discus with a toss of 93 feet 5 inches, while Maggie Smetana came in 2nd with a toss of 89 feet 2 inches. Summer Thieman placed 2nd in both the 100m dash (13.69) and 200m dash (28.11). Thieman also grabbed 3rd place in the long jump (14 feet 5.5 inches).
The girls 4x200m relay team of Rydberg, Unverzagt, Johnson, and Roubinek placed 2nd with a time of 1:58.95. The girls 4x100m relay team of Abby Aagaard, Gracie Larson, Vivian Lahti, and Katey Thieman placed 2nd with a time of 55.71. Rachel Brown placed 2nd in the 3200m run with a season’s best time of 13:26.22. Katey Thieman placed 2nd in the triple jump with a PB jump of 31 feet 3 inches. Teresa Root placed 2nd in the high jump with a PB jump of 4 feet 10 inches. Emma Hermanson placed 3rd in the 1600m run (6:07.70). Rydberg placed 3rd in the 400m dash (65.91 - PB). Averee Kubesh placed 3rd in the shot put with a toss of 30 feet 10 inches.
The team will travel to North Branch on Tuesday, May 9 (no score as of press time). The Great River Conference Championship meet will be in Rush City on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 3:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.