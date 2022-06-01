“And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14) Really? A time like this?
We are living in some of the craziest days of my lifetime, and I’ve lived quite a while. There’s international tension, political turmoil in the United States, four-dollar gas, supply and labor issues, global warming, anger and insults, the Timberwolves and the Wild both made the playoffs, and the Twins are winning. Crazy! And there’s still a pandemic going on.
I recently did a funeral for a woman who was 104 years old. She used to tell me that she wasn’t worried about COVID because she’d already lived through a pandemic; she was very young during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918-1920. Of course, she had also lived through two world wars and the Great Depression. The 21st Century was no big deal to her.
Martin Luther believed that the world would end in his lifetime. He saw the chaos and turmoil of the world around him and thought for sure that the end was near. He died in 1646.
Esther lived in difficult times. Her nation had been destroyed and her people, the Jews, were living in exile. A key government figure was seeking to destroy the Jews. Because of her great beauty, Esther was made queen, but she wasn’t allowed to speak to the king about the matter. When she consulted with her cousin, he said, “And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” He encouraged her to risk her life and speak to the king. She did and the Jews were saved. (Read the Old Testament book of Esther for the full account.)
You live in a crazy, messed-up time, but God has put you here, now. What will you do about that?
First of all, don’t waste time worrying. Things are probably not as bad as you think and worrying never helps the problems anyway. God’s got this.
Also, look for good all around you. Even in difficult times people are generally nice and helpful. God sends blessings your way every day in the form of friends and relatives, a roof over your head, food on your table, or feel free to add your own stuff to this list. Certainly, at this time of year it’s a blessing just to live in the beautiful state of Minnesota.
If you are having trouble seeing the good around you, be the good. There are always people who need help, maybe they can get that help from you.
At the very least, be nice, courteous, and respectful. Love your neighbor even if they are on the opposite end of the political spectrum or they have a different view of masks or shots. I’m pretty sure that everyone is doing their best to get from one day to the next, don’t be the boulder in their road. It’s hard to be nice when times are tough but give it a try.
Follow the example of Jesus: He loved even those who hated Him. He was gentle and kind to those who were struggling and forcefully stood up to the corrupt leadership. Even as He was dying on the cross, Jesus was kind enough to ask for forgiveness for those who put Him there, caring enough to make provision for His mother, and gracious enough to promise heaven to the thief on the cross next to His.
God put you here, now. Stop lamenting how bad things are and go out and make things better.
Glen Kleppe is the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church.
