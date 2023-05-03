“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them … And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good.” Genesis 1:27, 31 (ESV)
I have always been interested in houses, especially historic ones. From one-room, country homes to great mansions, I find it fascinating how different houses are designed. A few summers ago, I toured the largest privately owned house in the United States – the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. I could have spent days looking at the design of every room.
God is the master designer! He purposefully designed all the beautiful elements of our world we so richly enjoy. The first chapter of the Bible, Genesis 1, paints a beautiful picture of this. As we move through the chapter, we find that human beings are the crown jewel of everything God made. This means people are not here by chance or the result of a cosmic accident – we are the special creation of God.
God designed human beings ‘In His Image.’
The word “image” has the meaning of something that is carved or cut out. “Likeness” makes much the same point, defining humanity as in some way reflecting God and His nature. This truth is foundational to the understanding of our relationships with God, one another and society.
It is the image of God that enables us to know God personally. God designed us as eternal, spiritual beings. As C. S. Lewis notes, “There are no ordinary people. You have never talked to a mere mortal.” Our nature can only find full and final satisfaction in a relationship with God. We are also created with a need for responsiveness to God. We either reject Him or obey Him.
It is also the image of God that should cause us to relate to all people with dignity. Because of the image of God, every person has significance and worth. In God’s eyes, there are no “little people.” Everyone matters to Him regardless of station or status because His image is in each person. His care extends from the moment of conception when the unborn child is just a microscopic bundle of cells, all the way to the moment of physical death.
Think about how important this is practically! We live in a culture where the unborn are routinely aborted, and the elderly are often regarded as a burden and a drain on our resources. The truth is that every person is precious and made in the image of God regardless of condition or circumstances. Every human life is precious and ought to be valued and treated with dignity.
It is also the image of God that forms the basis for basic human rights. This is why the Declaration of Independence contains these powerful words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” And where do these rights come from? From Congress or the Supreme Court? No! They come from the Creator of the universe who designed every one of us in His image!
God designed eternal life in Jesus
God didn’t just design us for life here on earth – He also designed us for eternity. God cares deeply about issues of life, but He also cares so deeply about people receiving the gift of eternal life that He offers it through His Son, Jesus Christ! As the most famous verse in the Bible, John 3:16 still says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Human life is precious. Every life matters. Therefore, YOUR life matters. Let’s make our lives matter by living them in gratitude for the God who created us and by celebrating God’s beautiful design for life!
Joel Preston is the senior pastor of Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
