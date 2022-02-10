I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. Like many people in Pine County, I love being outdoors! Whether it’s hiking along the trails behind the high school, exploring the Chengwatana Forest, or a casual stroll through Voyageur Park, there is just something beautiful and enduring about the changing seasons and the lakes and forests in this community.
I am reminded about a children’s book called “What Forest Knows” by George Lyon. I shared this storybook with some of the schoolteachers at the staff devotions that are now being held every Wednesday morning in our district, both at the high school and elementary school. These morning prayers are being led by local pastors at the invitation of our superintendent. It’s truly a privilege to be invited to share our faith and pray for our school staff and teachers and the students they are responsible for each and every day.
The book takes us through the four seasons and how forest knows four things about holding on (in Winter), opening up (in Spring), going forth (in Summer), and letting go (in Fall). These are good and hard lessons for us all to learn as people of faith. We know that “for everything there is a season; a time for every matter under heaven” - Ecclesiastes 3:1. We also know that if God is for us, nothing and all creation can be against us - Romans 8. And so, we don’t lose hope. We trust that we will find our way through the hard winter of holding on to a springtime of opening up eventually.
Whether you are going through a winter of illness, disease, depression, grief, COVID, ____ fill in the blank, know that you do not walk through this forest alone. I am so grateful for the supportive community we have in Pine City. You truly care about your neighbors, watch out for one another and celebrate each other’s achievements.
There is a saying that I’ve used in the past: “God won’t give you more than you can handle.” Lately, I prefer the revised version that says: “God will help you walk through the unthinkable. You were never meant to ‘handle’ it alone.” There is nothing in all creation that can separate you from the love of God, in Christ Jesus.
Whatever season you find yourself in this day keep holding on, opening up, going forth and letting go. You do not walk alone.
John Stiles is the pastor of Our Redeemer Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.