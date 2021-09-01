As students return to school, toting backpacks, notebooks and pencils — one thing students (and teachers) should bring with them is an understanding of their religious rights and how religious practices play out in a public school setting.
The U.S. Department of Education encourages students to practice their religious liberties. Their document, Guidance on Constitutionally Protected Prayer in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools, includes many guidelines, but perhaps most notably:
1. Students can pray, read their Bible or other religious books and talk about their faith at school during school hours.
Students may pray when not engaged in school activities or instruction, subject to the same rules designed to prevent material disruption of the educational program that are applied to other privately initiated expressive activities. Among other things, students may read their Bibles or other scriptures, say grace before meals, and pray or study religious materials with fellow students during recess, the lunch hour or other non-instructional time to the same extent that they may engage in nonreligious activities. While school authorities may impose rules of order and pedagogical restrictions on student activities, they may not discriminate against student prayer or religious speech in applying such rules and restrictions.
2. Students can organize prayer groups or religious clubs.
Students may organize prayer groups, religious clubs and “see you at the pole” gatherings before school to the same extent that students are permitted to organize other non-curricular student activities groups. Such groups must be given the same access to school facilities for assembling as is given to other non-curricular groups, without discrimination because of the religious content of their expression ... School authorities may disclaim sponsorship of non-curricular groups and events, provided they administer such disclaimers in a manner that neither favors nor disfavors groups that meet to engage in prayer or religious speech.
3. Teachers can organize prayer groups, too.
When acting in their official capacities as representatives of the state, teachers, school administrators and other school employees are prohibited ... from encouraging or discouraging prayer, and from actively participating in such activity with students. Teachers may, however, take part in religious activities where the overall context makes clear that they are not participating in their official capacities.
4. Students can express their faith in their class work and homework.
Students may express their beliefs about religion in homework, artwork and other written and oral assignments free from discrimination based on the religious content of their submissions. Such home and classroom work should be judged by ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance and against other legitimate pedagogical concerns identified by the school. Thus, if a teacher’s assignment involves writing a poem, the work of a student who submits a poem in the form of a prayer (for example, a psalm) should be judged on the basis of academic standards (such as literary quality) and neither penalized nor rewarded on account of its religious content.
5. Students can express their faith at school events —including graduation.
Student speakers at student assemblies and extracurricular activities such as sporting events may not be selected on a basis that either favors or disfavors religious speech... School officials may not mandate or organize prayer at graduation or select speakers for such events in a manner that favors religious speech such as prayer.
In a free nation like ours, freedom of religion (or non-religion) is an individual’s choice. That is why it is so important for institutes of government (from public schools to the post office) to neither favor nor disfavor any religious worldview whether it be Christianity, Judaism, atheism, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism or whichever of the 4,000 recognized religions of the world.
I am thankful such a valuable right is protected by our government. I implore our elected officials and government representatives to devote themselves to understanding and practicing their religious rights while keeping issues of church and state separate.
Kirsten Faurie is the editor of the Kanabec County Times. She can be contacted at editor@moraminn.com or by calling 320-225-5128.
