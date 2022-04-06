Golf season begins for Pine City Dragons

Like most outdoor sports in Minnesota, the biggest challenge for the Dragons golf team is the weather. Their first practices have been inside, working on what skills they can until the snow is fully melted and they can get out on the course. “Even once we get outside, we still fight the weather for practice times and meets,” said Coach Adam Jensen. “April showers not only bring May flowers, they also bring frustration and rescheduled events.”
For expectations this season, Coach Jensen says, “I want to put each of my golfers in a position that they are going to be successful in, as well as provide them with the best opportunity to improve their skills and mental toughness.”
Coach Jensen talks about keys and strengths when being on a golf team. He says, “Anyone who golfs can tell you that being good at putting can drastically change anyone’s game. They can also tell you that practicing putting is one of the least fun things on the course. We are going to work hard to improve our putting skills, while still having fun.”
Last year, the boys team finished as conference champions, and they are going to be working hard to try and claim that title yet again this year, stated Coach Jensen. The girls team finished third in the conference and with the hard work put in this past summer, they too are looking to improve their position this year.
This spring, Coach Jensen will begin his sixth year as head boys and girls golf coach for the Dragons and is assisted by Ben Bloomquist.
With the weather looking to get warmer, we hope and wish for the best for the Dragons golf teams. They will start their season on April 12 at the Pine City Country Club.
