On Tuesday, April 26, the Dragons golf team traveled to the Purple Hawk Golf Course in Cambridge. It was still a chilly day, and the course was a bit wet, but the sun was out the majority of the time. The coaches and the golfers are looking forward to the weather warming up soon and courses being dry.
This was a conference meet, and the boys and girls did well as a team; the boys took first and the girls came in second place. Junior Griffin Faur had the lowest boys score for the Dragons with 97, and Malia Mikyska had the lowest for the girls with 110. The coaches noticed the pace of play seemed to pick up this past week due to golfers getting more comfortable on the courses.
Coach Adam Jensen commented, “This week was our first full week of practice outside, and the benefits have shown. We are finally starting to feel prepared for next week, which is good because we have two conference meets next week.”
The Dragon Golf team is looking forward to better, warmer weather to continue to improve their game. This week on Tuesday they will be golfing at Grand National, and on Thursday, they will travel to Bulrush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.