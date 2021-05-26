On Thursday, May 20, the Great River Conference boys golf meet was held at Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City. The Pine City team won first with 378 points, second place finisher was Braham 390 points, East Central was third with 395, Hinckley-Finlayson 398 and Barnum 426. Moose Lake Willow River, Rush City and Mille Lacs didn’t have enough team members to qualify.
East Central’s Wesley Watrin was the medalist for the second meet in a row with a meet low score of 81.
In the final overall conference standings for the season, Pine City won the conference championship with 40 team points. East Central finished second with 28 team points. Braham was third with 26 team points.
Section 7A tournament play began Tuesday, May 25, at the Virginia Golf Course.
• Pine City: Hunter Haug 89, Griffin Faur 93, Landon Arhart 98, Isaac Jahnz 98, Carter Arhart 103, Mason Olson 104
• East Central: Wesley Watrin 81, Tyler Thorvig 99, Ethan Johnsen 105, Clay Nelson 110, Nicholas Dixon 128
• MLWR: Dawson Mortensen 107, Adam Neumann 120
• Hinckley-Finlayson: Peyton Ammerman 90, Kase Pike 92, Cody Klein 98, Bryan Blowers 118, Brice Mitchell 124, Dan Bonn 127
• Braham: Zach Yerke 85, Al Londgren 86, Tyler Heikes 105, Tucker Gould 114, Ethan Schroeder 121, Kevin Laman 141
