“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” ~ Ferris Bueller
I often think about these words from Ferris Bueller – poet, philosopher and character from the classic 1986 John Hughes comedy. Because it’s true: Life does move awfully fast. We get busy. We get pulled in a dozen directions at once. Sometimes it’s a struggle just to wade through the distractions and get anything meaningful done. And then, when you do have a minute to catch your breath, it’s hard to blame you from just wanting to chill out and relax for a bit before you have to get moving and do it all again.
“You’re not dying. You just can’t think of anything good to do.” ~ Ferris Bueller
But as our friend Ferris wisely notes, sometimes you have to stop and look around and think about the good things. Because, inevitably, priorities that you value get dropped along the way; they just get swept away from you on the current of day-to-day life. And that includes people you care about: old friends, even family members.
One thing you can do is make excuses.
It occurred to me a few years ago that I had friends I only saw when I needed their help with a project or they needed my help. We always had a great time when we were together – the only reason we didn’t get together more often is that we didn’t have a good reason to do so. We needed an excuse to hang out.
The question isn’t ‘what are we going to do’, the question is ‘what aren’t we going to do?’
~ Ferris Bueller
So, obviously, the thing to do was to make up a reason, to find a good excuse. And you know what? It’s going pretty great. We’re working on projects, sure – but it’s more about just having the chance to catch up.
I used to be one of those people who wanted things to be spontaneous. And that’s easy when you’re young and your friends are all around all the time, just a bike ride away. But as the years go by you tend to get a little bit stuck in a routine – and if you don’t put the good times on a schedule, all the other things that need to happen will crowd them out.
So don’t be afraid to make up some good excuses to see the people you care about. Because as a wise man once said: Life, it moves pretty fast – and if you don’t look around once in a while you could miss it.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
