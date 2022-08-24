August. The end of summer. Transitioning into fall.
So we certainly try to cram as much into
August as we can. Consider the month. There is the Braham Pie Day. I have never actually been there. Not sure why. Braham is fine and I do enjoy pie. Missed it again this year though. Perhaps next.
Of course we have the Pine County Fair. Yes, yes, the largest free gate fair in the Universe. The fair lost it’s luster for me about 40 years ago when there was an ugly incident. Without going into great detail, I will just say that it involved the beer garden, vomit (not mine) and a new pair of Nike tennis shoes (that were mine). I never wore them again. Some things you never get over.
I did go to the fair for a pork chop, with the magic seasoning on it, and mini-donuts. I had a near miss a couple of years ago with the mini-donuts. I guess the grease wasn’t hot enough, and the donut absorbed the grease. So when I bit into it … yeah a mouth of warm donut grease. Fortunately, I have a long-standing relationship with mini-donuts, and I recovered from that trauma. I have had many luscious donuts since then.
Moving along through the month, we have my birthday. Birthdays were not a huge deal in my family growing up. My mom, who was generally very fun, did not enjoy birthdays, the Easter Bunny, Halloween, clothes shopping or decorating Christmas trees. She was a complicated person. At any rate, the basic rule was when you were old enough to plan your own party, you could have one.
I remember a slumber party when I turned 12. I did not think it was all that much fun. I have always been a big fan of sleeping and not a lot occurred. And honestly, I was not a great 12-year-old girl. I was not digging the smelly hair and body products. I didn’t want and had no idea how to use make up. I wanted a unicycle, which I did get for Christmas that year. I believe that was the only slumber party that I hosted.
Continuing on and it’s time for the Minnesota State Fair. I have always loved the state fair. So much so that one year I thought it would be great to work at the fair. I applied, interviewed and was hired as a ticket taker. It is a long story, but it is the only job I have ever quit. It was ridiculously not fun, and was way past the age of doing things that make me miserable. When I am miserable I feel obligated to share my misery with those around me. It was not pretty. I haven’t been back ... but maybe this year.
Of course, I cannot forget the Renaissance Festival which starts in August. It’s been a number of years since I was there. My main memories include driving far, walking through dirt all day, people in “artistic” costumes, and huge turkey legs. Real turkey legs not the actors’ legs. It was an entertaining day.
To wrap up August we have “New Year’s Eve.” Anyone who has spent almost 40 years in education gets it. Sure, sure, January 1st is when we have to write a different year on our checks ... when we wrote checks. But the real new year starts the day after Labor Day. The children and the staff decked out in their new clothes, fresh school supplies and the joy and excitement that a new year brings. It’s almost that time! Enjoy the end of August and Happy New Year!
Elisa Mill is a retired teacher and class clown, Park ‘74.
