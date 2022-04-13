Goodner makes history!

Dragon athlete Jacob Goodner became the first shooter in the team’s eight year history to shoot a perfect score for both rounds, hitting 50 of 50 targets. He achieved the honor despite the challenging winds and chilly air.
The Top Gun list for this first week of competitive shooting include Ryan Plasek, Levi Dee, Ryan Cummings and Caden Fedder with 42 each. Caden Schlitching, Oscar Gribauval, and Cody Patzoldt had a perfect round last week and scored 40. Armani Johnson and Eli Schultz tied with 39 and Tyler Mohr and Ryan Carl had 38.
The team will resume their season on Sunday, April 24.
