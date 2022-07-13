Gordon Petrick passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Northern Pines in Pine City at the age of 82.
Gordon Eugene Petrick was born March 14, 1940 to Gordon and Gladys (Hopkins) Petrick in Ortonville, Minnesota. Gordy grew in the Fridley area and married his high school sweetheart in 1957 Patricia Rowley Mason City, Iowa. Gordy worked in a hardware store and drove a garbage truck in the metro area.
In 1971, Gordy moved his family to Pine City and built their first home east of Pine City. He was employed as a truck driver for Briggs Company, commuting week days to the metro area. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; walleye fishing contests were one of his favorites. Gordy always had a family dog, spending much time with each training them for hunting adventures. Horses were another interest of Gordy’s and he won many ribbons at local horse shows. Gordy had many interests; cabinet making, collected old tractors taking each completely apart and making them new again. He watched western movies, all of the professional sports; baseball, football and golf on TV. While living by the Pine City golf course, he played many rounds of golf. In the winter, he invited friends and enjoyed playing pool games in his garage.
He was affectionately known as “Papa” to his grandkids and always jumped at the chance to teach or harass them. Frequently asking which school subject was their favorite; if they said Gym, he’d reply Jim, who’s he?
Gordy and Pat enjoyed snow birding in Arizona, Texas or Florida. Gordy loved people and made friends wherever he was; he was a prankster, cracking jokes and making people laugh.
Gordy is survived by his children Jodymae (Rick) Roeser, Sharie (Greg) Janitschke, Kathleen (Craig) Saari; grandchildren Jayson (Shannon) Jahnz, Jed (Kari) Jahnz, Alec Roeser, Adam (Thea) Janitschke, Tamara Janitschke, Chad Saari, Chelsy (Dylan) Lindman, Katelyn (Jake) Cornelius; 12 great grandchildren; sister Ardel (Jim) McLaughlin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Gordon & Gladys Petrick; his wife Patricia Petrick; son Gordy (Bud) Petrick; brother Casey Petrick.
A celebration of life for Gordy and his brother “Casey” (passed away December 7, 2019) will be held from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, July 24 at 57249 Forest Blvd., Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Gordon Petrick are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
