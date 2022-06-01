Second Lieutenant Chloe James Foster graduated, with honors, from West Point on May 21, 2022. Chloe is the granddaughter of Earl James Foster Junior and great-granddaughter of Earl James Foster Senior. Earl Sr. was a longtime member of the Pine City National Guard. Chloe will be spending two months of leave at home before her two-year tour in Korea at Fort Humphreys, with the 11th Engineering Battalion.
