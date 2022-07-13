Airman 1st Class Sammy Rypkema; great grandson of late Jim Rypkema, son of Larry and Sheila Rypkema of Plant City, Fl and great, great, grandson of former Pine County sheriff Hannes Rypkema.
Sammy recently began training for the Air force Special Warfare. He graduated with honors from Lackland Air Base in June 2022.
