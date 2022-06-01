‘Tis the season for graduation parties! This time of year was always my favorite when our kids were graduating from high school. Largely in part to the grad parties, and of course the grad food!
We always enjoyed prepping for the party. Decorations were bought, menu was prepared and necessary cleaning was given a hard deadline.
A certain sports writer I worked with in the past, I won’t mention his name (Bob Statz), was always a curmudgeon about grad parties and suggested kids and parents should skip the party and just give the kids cash.
He questioned in one column, “Sure, the grads learned to read, write and do simple math, and that was good, but it might be better to hold off on the potato salad and sandwiches a few more years after high school and invite friends to a celebration of a student who finishes post-secondary schooling … But graduating high school? What’s the big deal? And why the neighborhood party?”
As much as I love Bob and respected his opinion, I have to disagree. There is something pretty special about preparing for and hosting these parties.
First, you get to spend more time with your graduate than just the morning and evening rituals as you plan the event.
Second, you get to take a walk down memory lane. You get to watch little Bobby or Susie grow up in the numerous photo albums you page through while making photo boards.
Third, when all the planning is over and the day arrives, you get to welcome beloved family and friends and talk to people you likely haven’t seen in a while.
And lastly, when the party is all over, you get to sit down with your graduate and reflect on the day as they open their cards and gifts. Plus, you likely have lots of leftovers so you don’t have to cook for a few days!
But for me, the best part of grad parties has been making the cakes. It took me a while to find a good cake recipe looking through cake books and on the internet – but I finally found one that everyone seemed to like!
So if you’re a parent or relative of a grad and are feeling adventurous and want to try the recipe, here it is. I can’t credit myself for inventing this recipe but do credit the internet. Good luck and let me know how it turns out!
White cake:
(makes 2-8” round pans or one rectangular cake pan)
1 box Duncan Hines white cake
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
1 tsp salt
1 1/3 cup milk
1 cup sour cream
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp oil
Directions: Mix the dry ingredients and then add in other ingredients. Spray pan(s) with cooking spray and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until the middle doesn’t jiggle. Put cakes directly in the freezer as this will help hold in moisture and maintain form for decorating.
Buttercream frosting:
4 sticks salted sweet cream butter (softened)
2 lbs. of a quality brand powdered sugar (C&H is good)
3 tsp vanilla
2 tsp almond
½-1 cup heavy whipping cream
Beat butter and flavorings together, then add powdered sugar and heavy whipping cream until smooth.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
