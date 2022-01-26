Grand opening of new warming house

A ceremonious occasion was held at Hilltop Park on Wednesday, Jan. 19 signifying the end of Phase II for the mutli-use building (a.k.a. warming house). Complete with an open house and a commemorative ribbon-cutting, volunteers and donors were recognized for their hard work and dedication to this project and its success. With standing room only at Hilltop Park celebration, the room was filled with the girls high school hockey team, donors, volunteers, school board members, and several local hockey supporters. Pine City acting mayor, Steve Ovick, read the official proclamation at the public celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.