The North Chisago Historical Society located in Rush City has received a $6,240 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, one of 42 winners of Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $361,234 in 29 counties across the state.
The funds awarded to the North Chisago Historical Society will be used to hire a qualified consultant to prepare a collections management policies and procedures document.
The Minnesota Historical Society awards small grants quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history.
This most recent cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Dec. 10, 2020.
This state-funded program is made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.
