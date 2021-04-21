Pine County Veterans Service Officer Mindy Sandell said grants are available through Minnesota Assistance Counsel for Veterans, MACV, are for veterans that have fallen behind in their rent or mortgage payments. It is stressed that this is a grant, which means that the monies do not have to be paid back. As usual there are lots of forms to be filled out, so contact Mindy Sandell at the Veterans Service in Sandstone, 320-216-4250, for assistance.
Another perk is for veterans that have co-pays for service or drugs at the VA Hospitals or Clinics, those co-pays will be waved until September 2021. Those that have paid co-pays since April 2020 will receive a reimbursement for those co-pays.
The VA Hospitals in Minneapolis (612-467-1100) and in St. Cloud (320-252-1670) are now giving COVID-19 shots to anyone. Call for an appointment.
Contact Pine County Veterans services at 320-216-4250 with questions about these or other programs and services for area veterans.
