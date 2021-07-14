After having to cancel their community event in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, racers and fans are excited to be returning to Memory Lake for the 44th annual World Championship Snowmobile Watercross July 16 to 18.
The lakeshore will be lined with fans watching the more than 100 racers, including top competitors from the United States, compete on open water in both drags and oval classes.
The International Watercross Association (IWA) sanctions watercross racing, and the Grantsburg Watercross is the world championship within the yearly circuit.
The weekend begins with IWA Drag Heats starting Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. with all day racing Saturday. Finals conclude with the must-see grand finale, a six-man, eight-lap pro-open thriller Sunday afternoon, determining the 2021 World Champion.
Not to be missed is the vintage snowmobile racing and show (open to anyone) Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Vendor displays and booths set up along the streets adjacent to the lake offer visitors t-shirts, snowmobile-related merchandise, souvenirs, and a variety of foods and beverages.
The World Championship Snowmobile Watercross acknowledges all the volunteers from area civic organizations and businesses whose hard work at the event is essential in making watercross a success year after year. Their efforts garner the groups a portion of the watercross proceeds, which help with funding these groups’ activities and operation.
Visit grantsburgwatercross.com for more information and a complete schedule of events. All camping reservations will be made online at grantsburgwatercross.com. Tents, campers or RVs accepted.
For more information call 715-463-H2OX (4269) or email info@grantsburgwatercross.com.
