All of us have been affected by major experiences these past couple of years. It is very easy to become complacent and apathetic when these things continue to be a part of today’s existence. Complacency and apathy, I believe, are some of the defense mechanisms that we as humans often fall into. We don’t seem to grasp the full meaning of grace. As we understand more about grace, this will build inside of us a better attitude that focuses on being thankful. When we understand grace, we have more gratitude. Here are some helps:
1. Make a priority of praise and thanksgiving: 1 Thessalonians 5:18 tells us to “give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
“Thanksgiving” and its forms are mentioned 136 times in the Bible. This must be very important! On top of that the expression of “Joy” is mentioned about 180 times in the Bible.
We must develop a heart that doesn’t forget to emphasize thankfulness. Unless you are “Arnie the Paint Man,” who worked in the basement of a furniture store. It takes hard work for most of us. Arnie was the example of saying the very brightest comments that brought spirits up. People loved to get their paint there and would leave cheered up! I was thankful to visit with Arnie many times and witness his positive perspective, even when he was laid up with a broken ankle.
2. Get the perspective of praise and thanksgiving: The focus on grace, praise, and thanksgiving is a major help in our lives, so we need to learn to fit these things into our life focus. 1 Samuel 12:24 says, “But be sure to fear the Lord and serve him faithfully with all your heart; consider what great things he has done for you.”
3. Know the possibility of praise and thanksgiving: It is easy to say that being thankful in everything is totally impossible. Ephesians 5:20 puts it this way, “Always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Also, Colossians 3:17 further describes this possibility: “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Philemon were all written from prison. These Bible books are filled with examples and teachings that help us focus on gratitude in the midst of harsh conditions in some of these instances and no freedom, and some facing death.
4. Establish the practice of praise and thanksgiving: In the Bible, it tells us to give praise and worship every morning and night. It even addresses the night hours.
Psalm 119:6 states: “At midnight, I rise to give you thanks for your righteous laws.” King David says even more when he speaks of the blessedness of the one to whom God credits righteousness apart from works.
Colossians 3:17 helps describe this even to the detail: “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
5. Strive toward perfection of praise and thanksgiving: Yes, we realize that true perfection is only attained in Heaven. The Psalmist kindly puts it into these words in Psalm 89:1: “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.” Finally, Revelation 11:16-17 looks to the future. “And the twenty-four elders, who were seated on their thrones before God, fell on their faces and worshiped God, saying: ‘We give thanks to you, Lord God Almighty, the One who is and who was because you have taken your great power and have begun to reign.’”
It is quite the challenge to develop this thankful mindset. But remember, God is good and patient!
My wife Lori and I have been married for 40 years coming in May. Happy anniversary Lori! I love you! Lori has been a real example of showing how to live out the mindset of thankfulness, in good times and in hard times. I thank God for all of the patience, wisdom, and grace she has shown me through these many years, giving it all the to the glory of God.
Bruce Thompson is the pastor at Hustletown Community Church.
