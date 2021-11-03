The Hot Daddy’s BBQ team from Grasston – Pitmaster Kyle Kuhn and his wife Amy – competed at the 20th Annual Rose Festival’s KCBS Competition in State Center, Iowa and won awards for chicken, ribs, pulled pork and brisket – and were named the Reserve Grand Champions overall. The Grasston BBQ squad is now heading to Oklahoma the for the KCBS World Invitational on Nov. 11-14 in Shawnee. Best wishes to the Grasston squad as they bring their secret sauce out in front of the best BBQers in the land.
