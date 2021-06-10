To the Editor:
I’d like to publicly acknowledge the staff at Pine City High School. My son is a recent graduate and I was so impressed with the graduation festivities. Each event was meticulously planned by dedicated professionals and enthusiastic volunteers who concisely communicated information to parents and students.
The staff members who placed yard signs, created the A-Z video, helped at commencement and excitedly cheered on the graduates during the parade were truly inspirational. The care for the graduates and their passion for their job shone brightly. A special thanks to Ms. Fedder, senior class advisor. Her job during a pandemic brought special challenges which she handled with aplomb.
To educate our children is not an easy task and too often educators are criticized for a variety of reasons, which are often outside of their influence. To anyone indiscriminately critical of educators, I wish you could have experienced what our family did on graduation night. Bravo, PCHS staff. You created something very special for our graduates.
