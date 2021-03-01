The Greater Pine Area Endowment invites local non-profit organizations to submit grant requests for the upcoming spring review date. The deadline for submission of grant applications is midnight on Wednesday, March 31.
At the annual meeting last December, board members discussed the advantages to moving the application deadline one month earlier than what GPAE has done in previous years.
“This change allows organizations to apply and if approved, receive their funding in early May,” said Nancy Mach, vice-chair for the advisory board. “This should be ideal for groups that are seeking funds for summer projects.”
Also of importance for interested organizations are the changes adopted by the Initiative Foundation to a new grant interface. Every organization that wishes to apply, whether they have been funded before or not, will need to create a new account before completing their first application. It is recommended that an organization email, and not a personal email, is used to create the new account. The intent is for only one login to be connected to each organization.
The Greater Pine Area Endowment Fund was created in 1992 and is one of the Community Funds administered by the Initiative Foundation. A local advisory board reviews all applications and makes recommendations for final approval. Eligible organizations are 501(c)3 non-profit organizations, schools or units of government within the ISD 578 school district boundaries.
The Pine Endowment has directed priorities for the current year for economic or community development projects. For economic development projects, funding will be considered for projects that lead to quality job creation or high tech employment. Projects that promote community pride and quality of life through environmental stewardship and community beautification would be considered under the community development category. The GPAE will also consider proposals that positively impact the housing, safety, employment and other needs of the more vulnerable members of the community including youth, the elderly and those who are low-income.
Visit the GPAE website at www.pineendowment.org to learn more about the Greater Pine Area Endowment or begin an application. Organizations seeking assistance in using the online system should contact Becky Schueller at pinecitychamber@gmail.com or 320-322-4040.
