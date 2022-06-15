Gregory Pistulka passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home in St. Paul at the age of 65. Greg is survived by his brother Wayne Pistulka of Woodbury and sister Cheryl Pistulka of Eagan.
Deacon Mark Pulkrabek will officiate services for Greg; 11 a.m., Friday June 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. Greg will be interred in Calvary Cemetery of Beroun.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
