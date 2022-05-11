Lakes and Pines Community Action Council is bringing back the in-person Respite Program for adults.
Respite is a short term, temporary relief to support caregivers who are caring for loved ones. Respite allows caregivers to step away from their duties to refresh and recharge, which benefits both the caregiver and care receiver. Offering respite is giving a gift of time!
Lakes and Pines is offering this gift of time to caregivers at respite sessions twice a month in each community; North Branch, Pine City and a newly formed session in Mora. They will also continue to offer virtual respite sessions as long as there is interest.
A typical respite session includes conversation, coffee and a light snack, brain-stimulating activities, an art project or craft and possibly light exercise like chair stretches or pool noodle volleyball, and plenty of socialization. There is one volunteer for each participant at the in-person sessions as well as staff.
Volunteers are essential for service. The number of respite participants is limited to the number of volunteers. There must be one volunteer for each care receiver. If you enjoy visiting with people, helping out with arts and crafts and are available for a three-hour block of time once or twice a month please volunteer.
Contact Lakes and Pines for more information or to enroll in respite or become a volunteer. Select Option 4 when calling 320-679-1800 or 800-832-6082, or email lap@lakesandpines.org. This services are funded in part under contract with Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.
