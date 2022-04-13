Pine Technical & Community College Outdoors Club held the 39th Annual Gun show over the weekend at PTCC.
The event had a strong showing of people from all over the state.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 6:29 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.