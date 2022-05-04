Gunnar Magaard Nilsson, 23, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in his favorite place, San Diego.
Born June 18, 1998, in Cambridge, Gunnar grew up in Pine City, the youngest of three boys.
From an early age, Gunnar was considered conscientious. An example of that, as a fifth-grader, he was selected as a conflict manager to help younger students peacefully problem-solve at recess. Another example: He won an environmental essay contest, held by the Pokegama Lake Association about lake ecology.
Growing up, he was involved in a variety of school activities and maintained good grades. A believer in inclusivity, as a seventh-grader, the concert choir he was in performed for the community Sandi Patty’s “Love in Any Language,” a multilingual song and performance that also incorporated sign language.
Gunnar was physically fit and used that to become a celebrated Dragon athlete, participating on the cross country and tennis teams at Pine City High School. In 2012, Gunnar’s doubles tennis team earned its first varsity win. His character drove his success in tennis, improving his skills to eventually go undefeated in Granite Ridge Conference play. He was named Granite Ridge All-Conference in 2014.
Gunnar traveled to Costa Rica with the Pine City Spanish program. He was very adventurous and always loved living life on the edge, so the whitewater rafting there was no trouble for him. He loved traveling to new places, having new experiences and learning about the local culture.
He was a student director for the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce before graduating from PCHS in 2016. He went on to attend college at San Diego State University. A member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity SDSU (CA Lambda), and very determined, he graduated college May 24, 2019, with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
He worked part-time as an Aquaplex lifeguard at SDSU and as a dancer at LUSH Minneapolis, as well as full-time as a temporary case assistant for Robins Kaplan LLP, and as a case intake analyst for Berger Montague law firms.
Since his time in Pine City, he lived in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Reno, Nevada.
Gunnar loved the outdoors, including swimming, running, hiking, downhill skiing, and climbing anything he possibly could. He loved to work out, listen to music and, of course, dance all the time. He also had a passion for style and organization, and loved being fashionable.
He was very personable and could light up the room with his contagious smile. He was spontaneous and enjoyed making other people laugh with his quick-wittedness — much like his dad, Joe. He was always pranking his friends. Anyone who met Gunnar for the first time liked him, and he easily made friends wherever he went. He loved participating in the social scene of San Diego. He was smitten with his cat Casper that he adopted from a shelter while living there.
Gunnar is survived and loved unconditionally by his parents, Dr. Joe and Danea Nilsson, of Pine City; his siblings, Paul Rydberg IV (Mandi), and nieces Alaina and Ellie, of Lakeville, and Jon Rydberg (Sarah), and nephews Atticus and Ellias, of Woodbury; his grandparents Omar and Sherry Magaard; grandmother Joanne Jensen; godparents Cheryl Hughes and uncle Roy Johnson; and his aunts, other uncles, cousins, very special and best friends, and loved ones. If love could have kept him here, he would have lived forever.
The family will be having a private memorial service at a later date. Gunnar is now with his best friend, Casper, and will forever be dancing and happy in the hearts of those whose lives he lit up … everyone who knew and loved him.
