Gusting winds flip trailer on freeway

Over 50 mph gusting winds turned over this trailer at a high spot on I-35 on just north of the Hwy 70 intersection on Friday, Feb. 19.
Roads are slick in spots due to wind blowing snow across the freeway. There were no injuries.
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 15F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 12:05 am
