The Flamingos gymnastics team continued improving their score again against Little Falls on Jan. 20. The team won the meet with a score of 126.75. The JV team also won with a score of 110.45.
All of the varsity gymnasts got their personal bests of the season: Gracie Larson 8.625, Morgan Macho 8.55, Kendra Heintz 8.55, Katey Thieman 8.5, and Morgan Broz 8.25. Gracie Larson also got her personal best this season on floor with a 8.6.
The JV gymnasts also shined on vault: Brecklyn Nicoll 8.4, Kaylee Decosse 8.3 Lily Kurth 8.1 Bryleigh Blatz 8.1, and Ava Williams 7.9. Lily Kurth had her personal best on beam with 6.95. Katey Thieman lead the JV team with her personal best 8.3 on beam.
“The team has been working hard and every meet they have been doing better, which is something they should be proud of,” said co-coach Sam Isackson.
The Flamingos hosted LPGE (Long Prairie Grey Eagle) on Friday, January 27 and won the meet with a score of 127.65, again improving their score by another point.
“We are so impressed with all their hard work and them continuing to improve,” noted co-coach Nevaeh Isackson-Rod. “The varsity gymnasts were strong on beam with four out of five gymnasts sticking their routines.”
Morgan Macho got her personal best on floor, 8.625. Gracie Larson add a front half back tuck to her floor routine. “Overall the gymnasts had a great meet and were consistent and clean,” added Isackson-Rod.
The JV also won with a 106.25 and continued to score well on vault. Brecklyn Nicoll added her round off back full to her floor routine.
“It is really exciting to see the gymnasts adding new skills to their routine,” said Isackson. “We are looking forward to hosting Princeton on Thursday, February 2 at 6 p.m., which is our last home meet of the season.”
The team has one more regular season meet at North Branch on February 7.
