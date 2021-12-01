Handling stress over the holidays

In 1970, a psychologist by the name of Paul Eckman identified six basic emotions that he suggests were universal in all human culture. The six emotions identified were: happiness, sadness, disgust, fear, surprise and anger. However, a professor at US Berkeley said after a study they conducted that they found 27 distinct dimensions, not six. I don’t know about you, but I’m certain there has to be more than that. Only 27 emotions? I think I cover that on a good day.
The reason I bring this up is because of something I overheard recently. And it got me thinking about our emotions and what drives us to react. I’m a very emotional reactor – meaning my response to a situation is based off my emotions, not logical thinking. If something makes me feel strongly, upsets me greatly, etc., I have a very hard time keeping quiet and I react in the moment. This may or may not have got me into hot water a time or two in my life span (by may or may not I mean it definitely has) and probably will again.
I couldn’t control my reaction. I stated (maybe angrily slightly raised voice stated) “That’s simply ridiculous. Do you even hear what you are saying? It doesn’t even make any sense.” I instantly reacted in anger to a simple comment not even directed towards me. I definitely surpassed the six basic emotions and I certainly pushed the 27 theory as well. My immediate reaction was anger. Which is one of the hardest emotions to control. I was standing there literally ready to have a shout out with this complete stranger, who didn’t even know I overheard his comment in the first place! I couldn’t even tell you what context his comment was made in and yet I was ready and poised to yell at this guy and tell him how stupid I thought he was.
Then I remembered a recent conversation I had with my son. There is a right way and there is a wrong way to take a stand for something you believe in. And standing in a line having a screaming match is not the right way. I will always stand up for what I believe in, but choosing a more appropriate time to do so would be more beneficial. Standing in that line, yelling and being angry was not going to do anything except get other people upset at something they probably didn’t even hear. Creating chaos for no other reason than I instantly reacted emotionally not logically.
So, the next time I react, whether it be with the six standard emotions, the 27 others or 193 I might feel myself; I’m going to try and remember there’s a right way and a wrong way to take a stand. Things in the world have been turned upside down recently for everyone. In life, no matter what you believe in there is always going to be someone who opposes your belief; someone who believes just as strongly as you do in theirs. How you react to that opposition is totally up to you.
We have a world of a younger generation watching us. Learning from us and how we handle chaos and conflict. The last thing I want to do is go home and tell my son I created some sort of confrontation standing in a grocery store line over some comment made by a stranger. That’s not what I want him to learn. I want him to stand for what he believes in, absolutely. But I want him to learn there’s a right way and a wrong way to do so. And how he reacts will go a long way in gaining support for what ever it is he’s fighting for.
The next time a situation creates an emotional reaction, just take a breath. How do you want to react? What do you want people to take from your reaction? What are you taking a stand for? Do you want it to mean something? Yelling in line at a store is probably not where I’m going to get any result I want, nor will I gain any kind of support I might be looking for. It’s simply going to make me look like an ass. Take a moment, take a breath before you react. There’s usually always a better way.
Lacy Johnson is a Pine City Pioneer contributing columnist.
