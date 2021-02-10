Hannah Johnson

Hannah K. Johnson, age 39, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away in her home after a courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 2, 2021 with family surrounding her.
Hannah was born in Spooner, Wisconsin to John Johnson and Karen (Johnson) Gonyea. She lived most of her adult life in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She worked as a chef at a school and was a direct care professional for the past 15 years.
Hannah is survived by her father John Johnson of Spooner, Wisconsin, her mother Karen Gonyea and step-father Tony Gonyea of Pine City, sister Sadie (Aaron) Goodenow and brothers Jeremiah (Katie) Johnson, Taylor (Jessica) Gonyea, Britt Gonyea, Gabriel Gonyea and Isaiah Gonyea. Also grandparents Dale and Judith Gonyea, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Hannah was preceded in death by grandparents Floyd and Melinda Johnson, and Frank and Kathy Borelli.
Hannah was a courageous, brave, compassionate, and creative woman who loved her family, friends, art, cooking, camping, and entertainment. She made it her life goal to make people laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.