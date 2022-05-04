It is Mother’s Day again. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers. Where would we be without our mothers? Simple answer, not here. Our mothers will always be our biggest fans. It is hard to express in words the lengths mothers will go in support of their children.
My wife and I moved to Minnesota eight years ago this coming September. Every morning, every day of the year, my mom sends me a text. She lets me know how much she loves me, that she is doing fine and tells me to have a blessed day.
As a Pastor, my mind is always drawn back to the relationship between Jesus and his mother, Mary.
We find this passage in the Gospel of John.
John 19:25-27: Now standing close to the cross of Jesus were His mother and His mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas and Mary of Magdala. So, Jesus, seeing His mother, and seeing the disciple whom He loved standing near, said to His mother, “Behold, your son!” Then He said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother!” And from that time the disciple received her into his own home.
I know the cross is not the most appealing place to find inspiration on Mother’s Day. However, I find so much strength and encouragement wrapped into this moment.
What a picture of love and compassion from a mother to her son. We see that Mary was standing close to the cross. Mary would not leave the side of her son in the hardest event of His life. Not only would she not leave, but she also came closer to her son. While many turned away, the love of a mother compelled her to stay. She would be there until the bitter end.
We also see the compassion of a son to his mother. Jesus the Son of God, with His life hanging in the balance, still had His mother on His mind. Jesus, during His last discourse on the cross, made sure His mother was provided for.
It is at the cross we see Jesus, the Lord of Glory, the Author, and finisher of our Salvation, elevating the status of motherhood.
God created mothers to do what only mothers can do. No one should ever belittle motherhood. It is my hope this Mother’s Day that all mother’s would see the importance of their role as a mother. I pray every mother receives the love and encouragement she deserves from her family. There are times when people will not see your value or your worth, do not be one of those people.
Proverbs 31:28-29 (GW): Her children and her husband stand up and bless her. In addition, he sings her praises, by saying, ‘Many women have done noble work, but you have surpassed them all!’
Happy Mother’s Day!
Gene Sherrod is a pastor of Open Arms Church in Grasston.
