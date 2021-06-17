Harold Wimmer of Pine City passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Sandstone Health Care Center in Sandstone at the age of 87 with his wife of 64 years by his side.
Harold Eugene Wimmer was born Jan. 27, 1934 to William and Helen (Piel) Wimmer in Rock Creek, and was one of 13 children.
Harold attended the Washington Country School located East of Pine City and completed the 8th grade. He had fond childhood memories of fishing, hunting and trapping in the woods. He continued to love and enjoy these hobbies throughout his entire life and had to wait almost 75 years before shooting his trophy eight point buck.
Harold met Madelyn Marks of Sandstone while she was working in Pine City. They were married on Aug. 24, 1957 and bought their first home on Woodpecker Ridge in Pine City in 1957. They had three sons while living in town and bought The Farm located in Grasston in 1968, adding one more son to the mix in 1972. Harold worked for a few months in South St. Paul at Swift Meat Packing Company before starting his career at Land ‘O’ Lakes. He worked at Land ‘O’ Lakes for 34 years and retired in 1991.
Harold was also an avid farmer. He raised sheep, chickens and crops with his beloved John Deere tractors and always had to keep up on splitting wood for the wood stove. He never seemed to mind doing the chores, even in the cold of winter, but he especially liked it when the grandchildren would help him “feed the sheep”. Grandpa Harold also kept a few pets around for the grandchildren; including goats, rabbits and even a pony. His prized possessions were his side-kick Freddie the spotted donkey and the three little horses Smokey, Midge, and Allie. After retiring from Land ‘O’ Lakes, Harold enjoyed many years working with his neighbors Ed and Barb Larka on their large sheep farm.
Harold will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He had a strong love for nature, animals and especially his family and friends. Harold seemed to always be in a good mood and saw the silver lining in every situation.
Harold is survived by his wife Madelyn Wimmer; children Jeff (Kay) Wimmer of Pine City, Patrick (Barbara) Wimmer of New York, Scott (Robin) Wimmer of Rock Creek, Durand “Snork” Wimmer (Ann Reding) of Pine City; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Delores Mammenga of Maplewood, Raymond “Charlie” (Ilene) Wimmer, Mary Mullins, Clarence Wimmer all of Pine City, Billy Wimmer of St. Cloud; sister-in-law Kathy Wimmer of Pine City.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Wimmer; siblings Alice (Bob) Lindahl, Robert (Dolly) Wimmer, Joan (LeRoy) Bankers, Phyllis (Don) Mullins, Darlyne (Marvin) Purdy, Gary Wimmer, Mike Wimmer; sisters-in-law Jeanne Wimmer, Rita Wimmer; brother-in-law Bob Mammenga.
Funeral services for Harold were held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.