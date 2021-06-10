Mr. Harold Wimmer of Pine City; passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Sandstone Health Care Center at the age of 87. Funeral services; 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City with a time of visitation and reviewal;  5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City.

