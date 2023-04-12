A Harris man, Christopher Alan Bittner Krahnke, 39, has been charged by the Pine County Attorney’s office with a felony second degree attempted burglary and damage to property for attempting to break into a Pine City residence on April 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Pine County deputy was dispatched to a residence on 5th Ave. in Pine City on April 3 on a report of an attempted break-in. The homeowner told the officer that they installed a trail camera because of previous break-in attempts. The homeowner noted that a person was caught on the camera earlier that day.
When law enforcement arrived, they discovered that two of the window screens on the house had been cut and there were fresh footprints in front of the windows. It did not appear that anyone had entered the residence, the report stated.
In reviewing the trail camera photos, the person on the property was an adult white male, with a slender build, gray goatee beard, and wearing camouflage clothing. The individual was later identified as Bittner Krahnke.
Officers located and spoke to Krahnke, who denied trying to break into any residences and said he walked around the residence because he “likes brick buildings.” Krahnke initially denied going up to any of the windows, but when informed of the trail camera photos, he said he went up to the window to look inside, according to the complaint. He claimed that the screens were already damaged, but the homeowner said they were not damaged just the day before and that no other people were captured on the motion-activated trail camera.
The second degree attempted burglary felony charge comes with a five-year prison sentence and/or a $10,000 fine. Krahnke has also been charged with fourth degree intentional damage to property which comes with a 90-day jail sentence and/or a $1,000 fine.
Krahnke has been previously convicted of threats of violence, burglary and theft in Mille Lacs, Benton and Stearns courts.
