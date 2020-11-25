Anastasia Amelia Harron was born on Oct. 23, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, two ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Summer Aday and Krisopher Harron of Pine City. Anastasia is welcomed home by silbings Leila (nine years of age), and Oliver (two years of age). Her grandparents are Mike and Michelle Aday of Cambria, California, and Tammy Harron of Brook Park.
