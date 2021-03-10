Dragon senior Ellie Hasz became the second player in Dragon basketball history to score 2,000 points in her career in the team’s game against Braham; and a few nights later became the all time leading scorer in Pine City basketball history by passing 2020 graduate Lily Wilson’s 2,024 career points. The team celebrated their second consecutive conference championship and looks forward to the playoffs.
Hasz breaks 2,000, makes Dragon scoring history
