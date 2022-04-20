The Pine City Dragons Varsity Baseball team defeated rivals Rush City 6-0 on Monday, April. 11 in the season opener for the Dragons. The Dragons won the game despite not having an outdoor practice due to poor home field conditions and lack of drainage.
The Dragons were originally scheduled to host Mora but that game was postponed to a later date due to the field. With incoming rain in the forecast, the Dragons moved up their game with Rush City to Monday.
The Dragons used two pitchers to complete the shutout. Isaiah Hasz pitched six innings giving up three hits, with eleven strikeouts and giving up one walk. Nick Plasek would replace Hasz after the sixth inning and would only need eight pitches to finish the game. Nick Plasek would strike out two of the three batters he faced.
The offense was boosted by senior Ryan Plasek who was four for four at the plate. R. Plasek singled in the first and third innings, double in the fifth and finished with another single in the seventh. R. Plasek would also score four times in the game along with taking five steals.
The Dragons got out to a lead in the first inning with a Dylan Peterson double on a 1-2 count, scoring both Hasz, and R. Plasek. The Dragons would add two more runs in the third inning with outstanding base running by both Hasz and R. Plasek who advanced on multiple steals.
R. Plasek would score in the fifth after a leadoff double, scoring off short-stop Cole Waxberg’s double. The last run would be in the top of the sixth with Ryan Plasek scoring his fourth run of the night after he singled to center field and scored on a fast ball.
The Dragons tallied 16 hits in the contest, R. Plasek, N.Plasek, Waxberg, Hasz, and Peterson each had a multi hit night. The Dragons combined to steal 10 bases as a team during the game.
