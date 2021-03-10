It was a big week for the Dragon girls basketball team as they finished off their second straight undefeated conference season and Ellie Hasz went over 2,000 points for her career, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Pine City basketball history.
Pine City 64, Braham 42
Coach Ted Hasz said the first few minutes of the game were back and forth with the Dragons leading 16-12 with about eight minutes left in the half. Then the the Dragon defense and rebounding took over to take them on a 36 to 10 run early in the game to pull away. With about 10 minutes left in the game the Dragons had built a 52-22 lead.
Ellie Hasz became the second player in Dragon basketball history to score 2,000 points in her career in the game. Hasz had 29 points six rebounds and five steals in the game. Sophie Lahti had 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kloey Lind had 9 points, eight rebounds andfourassists. Karly Jusczak had four points and eight rebounds. Carissa Nascene had three points and four steals. Ella Sell had three points and two assists.
Pine City 83, East Central 31
In another dominant win, Hasz said the Dragons had a great start, building a 30-4 lead, with five different players hitting three point shots.
Ellie Hasz became the all time leading scorer in Pine City basketball history by passing 2020 graduate Lily Wilson’s 2024 career points.
“Ellie has worked really hard on her game for many years, so it is really nice to see all of that hard work pay off,” Coach Hasz said.
Milaca 77, Pine City 70
The Dragons worked hard in their contest with Milaca, but in a well-played game by both teams the Wolves were able to outlast the Dragons when the final buzzer sounded.
“With playoffs right around the corner, this was a great learning experience for us,” Hasz said. “We will learn from it and be more prepared because of this game.”
Read full story on the Pioneer website at: https://bit.ly/3bwPXi4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.