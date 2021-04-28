John and Margaret (Bina) Haug Will be celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Wednesday April 28th.
They were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City.
They now live at 520 Searle St NE, St Cloud MN, 56304.
They have been Blessed with three children; Bradley, Sandra and Shirley, also eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
They plan to celebrate at a later date.
