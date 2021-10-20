Chainsaws, an indoor maze, tunnels, and plenty of actors dressed up as creepy clowns and other characters attract hundreds of visitors to a small Minnesota town each year.
What started out as a small event for a Girl Scout troop 23 years ago has morphed and grown into an obsession, said Jeremy Ringler, owner/operator of Ringlers House on Haunted Hill and Haunted Trail in Brook Park.
He explained that his wife, Jennie, was a Girl Scout leader for their daughter when they began what was to become a hobby gone wild.
As the event grew, it got scarier.
“The kids would hide behind their parents,” Jeremy said. “We didn’t want to traumatize them.”
They created the Children on Haunted Hill about seven years ago after they noticed the original attraction was becoming too scary for younger children.
Jerri Manthi, a family friend, purchased the property next door and took on the children’s portion several years ago.
Jeremy said they design their scary scenes on the trail to serve a dual purpose, which also makes changing it easier.
“We can switch our trail each year as each of the buildings have a different theme on the front and the back, which gives it a whole new look,” Jeremy said. “Next year we are going to go hog wild.”
He said he asks family members and volunteers for new ideas to keep their theme unique and different from other haunted houses.
The family-run business has grown from a two-person operation to close to 100 people, including their parents, cousins, kids and friends. There are 67 actors just on the trail, said Jeremy.
Roughly 2 miles of electrical run through the woods, and hundreds of feet of tunnels on the 10-acre attraction can accommodate 900-1,000 people a night.
“I never thought it would grow this big,” Jeremy said. “We are creating a legacy.” He said his 10 kids have been involved with the family business. They learn many skills including how to build and design buildings and scenes. He said his parents had a successful rodeo in Mora for years, and they taught him many of the skills he uses for his own family business.
“Growing up on a haunted trail was a blast,” said Jezzalyn, one of the 10 Ringler kids. “I wouldn’t have wanted any other childhood. Over the years we learned valuable lessons about building and managing a family business.” The now 18-year-old was one of the actors who scared people on the trail until she was 12. Since then she has been learning all aspects of the family business so she can take over with her younger sister, Jerricka. She also enjoyed growing up with an unusual family business.
“It was pretty fun,” said Jerricka. “I always liked that we would go build as a family a couple of months before the trail started.”
The family is currently expanding to include a campground on the property to accommodate their visitors from as far away as Iowa, Ely and Wisconsin who come to tour their haunted trail. Jeremy also has plans to begin a winter wonderland attraction in a few years.
He said they give back to the community in the form of free tickets to foster families, members of law enforcement, active and non-active military, EMS and more. They are open 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October and are closed on Halloween.
The Children of Haunted Hill will have a free trick-or-treat event 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The attractions will open at 7 p.m. for the normal hours.
If you go: Tickets are $7 for the Children on Haunted Hill and $15 for all ages for Ringlers House on Haunted Hill and Haunted Trail.
The Ringlers House is located at 3064 State Highway 23, Brook Park. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 320-293-0434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.