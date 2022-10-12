Heard it on the Streets asks: ‘If you could be in any movie, what would it be?’ Around town Oct 12, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Jon Thompson, Mora Cassandra Bue, Originally from Alaska, Currently from Pine City James Otis, Rush City Aerith Hickey, Mora Ann Schindeldecker, Braham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Editorial Cartoon Ian was devastating Get your local news here! Pine County Sheriff's Report Oct 13, 2022 New doctor joins Pine City Dental Local artwork on display at Pine Center for the Arts Letters to the editor: Heard it on the Streets asks: ‘If you could be in any movie, what would it be?’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHenriette man charged with two counts of first degree drug saleUnique clinic opens in Pine County Selah Wellness Center offers holistic approach to health careChemical health facility enters into purchase agreement for Lakeside propertyAll-class reunionWoman airlifted after crash in downtown Pine CityWoman airlifted after crash in downtown Pine CityInternational Lions gather at East Central SchoolDrug sale leads to murder charges for Hinckley manFirst degree drug sale bust north of PokegamaPine County Sheriff's Blotter Oct 6, 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Commented‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ book stirs controversy (1)Tennis team ranked 3 in state for Class A (1)Students from “The Rock” were in town to reminisce (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Oct 13 TOPS Thu, Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13 VFW Auxiliary Meeting Thu, Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13 VFW Auxiliary: Thu, Oct 13, 2022 Oct 14 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14 Mystery at the Fur Post Fri, Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Oct 14, 2022 Oct 15 Osprey Wilds Dinner at the Lake Sat, Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15 Fall Craft Fair Sat, Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Oct 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.