Heard it on the Streets asks: If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

"Be able to read people's minds."
Tess Jewell, Webster

"A photographic memory."
Miranda Schroeder, North Branch

"I would be able to fly."
Ava Anderson, Mora

"Being invisible."
Heather Fisher, Wyoming

"Shapeshifting to disguise myself."
Phoenix Thomas, Grantsburg
