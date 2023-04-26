Heard it on the Streets asks: what are you planting this spring? At the Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day event Apr 26, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Flowers ... zinnias, sunflowers, snapdragons, and lilies.” Aliza Anderson, Sturgeon lake “Martagon lily bulbs and catnip.” Bonnie Bergerson, Rush City “Jalapeno and banana peppers." Joy Delano, Rush City “I have a big garden and love to dig in the dirt ... tomatoes, lettuce, radishes, spinich and more." Carol Headman, Bruno “Hollyhocks.” Lynn Beier, Mora Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Ice out and getting nice out! Lions support local food shelf Editorial cartoon An education alternative that puts students first When should one retire? Blooming beauties ready for the garden 4-H members take first place at State Project Bowl Art in the Park musical lineup announced! Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash into Rock Creek causes fatality of Rush City manHistoric-level flooding ravages Pine City area shorelandJeffrey LeibelIn a world where you can be anything, be kindPublic hearing scheduled April 24Pine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster April 13, 2023Tennis team topples Princeton, 5-2Students inducted to National Honor SocietyHarris man charged with attempted burglary at Pine City residencePine County Sheriff's report and jail roster April 20, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents inducted to National Honor Society (1)George Drummond (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Apr 26 Al-Anon: Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26 Women only AA Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26 Rock Creek AA Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26 Living Sober AA Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26 Snake River Valley Conservation Club Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 27 TOPS Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27 Adult Book Club Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 28 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Apr 28, 2023
