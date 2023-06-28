Heard it on the Streets asks: what are your plans for the fourth of July? At the Pine County Fairgrounds Jun 28, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Looking forward to the All-American things and having beer and watching fireworks.” Kevin Bujak, Batavia, Illinois “Go on the boat on Pokegama.” Darryl Bombard, Pine City “Will be staying home with the wife and daughter and grilling out.” Peter Hales, St. Paul “Watching fireworks in Duluth and Superior.” Tony Miller, Duluth “Camping at our land and setting off fireworks.” Lenny Miller, Pine City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Do you Remember 1998: $1000 donation to be used for Sandstone community park Successful first year at East Central Do you Remember 2013: Thousands of dollars stolen from Bethlehem Lutheran Church North Pine County News signs Talking burn safety with University of Minnesota Hofstad reappointed Regional Revolving Loan Fund Board Descendant family reunion, Storm for Norm History in the attic Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDriver may be facing charges after Rock Creek crashRetiring after 30 plus yearsAfraid of becoming my dadBrook Park teen still missingPine County Sheriff's report and Jail Roster June 22, 2023Freedom Fest, other events happening this week and weekendTwo-year-old Pine City boy dies in drowningWolfdogs, unique canines in SandstoneMille Lacs Corporate Ventures is recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon CompanyThanks from the city Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRuby Lucille Heller (1)Northern Lights Express receives funding, work begins (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jun 29 Science Heroes Thu, Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29 Bike Run Thu, Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29 LEGO Club at Library Thu, Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29 TOPS Thu, Jun 29, 2023 Jun 30 Preschool Summer Storytime Fri, Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30 Pine City Knap-In at the Snake River Fur Post Fri, Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30 Farmer’s Market Fri, Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30 Music at Art in the Park Fri, Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jun 30, 2023
