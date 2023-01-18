Heard it on the Streets asks: what are your thoughts on creating a fire district? At Nicoll’s Cafe, Midwest Charm, and Pine Center for the Arts Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 “I helped get it legislated with the goal for it to be a local decision to give townships more power.” George Esbensen, Eden Prairie “I think it’s fair if we’re paying that much.” Mike Long, Chengwatana Township “It’s a good idea to avoid having taxation without representation.” Bruce Thompson, Pine City “It’s a little nerve wracking...we’re out further and I’m worried about response time. Also if they have the money to start one. ” Sondra Grandy, Pine City “I would prefer Chengwatana continue to contract with them. The townships and city should be able to work together.” Pam Graeden, Chengwatana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Discovery Garden pavilion installed Whimsical wonders at the art center Heard it on the Streets asks: what are your thoughts on creating a fire district? January is National Slow Cooking Month Speaking of cougars ... Life is like a Rubik’s Cube Lifesaving gifts Two crashes on Hwy. 23 in one week, one deadly Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash on Hwy. 23 kills St. Paul womanDoing life togetherLocal woman shares story of the importance of CPRLeonard BohnPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterAAA winners announcedTwo crashes on Hwy. 23 in one week, one deadlySchool votes to hire construction management companySnowmobile pulled out of river, driver survives icy water of the Snake Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPlowing concerns brought before Pine City Council (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jan 20 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jan 20, 2023 Jan 21 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21 Winter Frolic at the Snake River Fur Post Sat, Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21 A Place for You Transitional Homeless Shelter Bingo Fundraiser Sat, Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21 Live Music at Three Twenty Brewing Co Sat, Jan 21, 2023 Jan 22 Trivia Night at Three Twenty Brewing Co. Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22 Pine City Civic Center Open Skate Sun, Jan 22, 2023
