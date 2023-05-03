Heard it on the Streets asks: what do you love about being a grandparent? At around town May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Just spending time with them.” Vicki Pieper, Pine City “I enjoy being with them and seeing them change as they grow.” Diane Frederiksen, Askov “My grandkids are fun and delightful and give me such joy.” Sharon Mauey, Pine City “Quality time without being the actual parent.” Bonnie Johnson, Brook Park “You don’t have to raise them.” Jan Nettleton, Pine City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Swimming Lessons: Important at any age Chisago City man charged with murder found guilty by jury Art in the Park line up Editorial cartoon Daddy Daughter dance Nominations for Fourth Annual Reader’s Choice contest start now Breaking out of a creative funk Cinco de Mayo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles35 years later, exchange student finds home in father’s old roomChisago City man charged with murder found guilty by juryArt in the Park musical lineup announced!The school growing in the pinesFounder of Ruby’s Pantry, Lyn sahr, diesCrash into Rock Creek causes fatality of Rush City manChisago City man charged with murder found guilty by juryPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster April 20, 20234-H members take first place at State Project BowlTrap team hitting their marks Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents inducted to National Honor Society (1)George Drummond (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] May 4 Day Break Respite: Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 Patio Kick-Off Week at Three Twenty Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 TOPS Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 Veterans Coffee Talk Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 American Legion Riders Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 Pine City Lions Club Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 Junior High Choir Concert Thu, May 4, 2023 May 5 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, May 5, 2023 May 5 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, May 5, 2023 May 5 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, May 5, 2023
