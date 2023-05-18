Heard it on the Streets asks: what is your favorite book and why? At The Bookstore May 18, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “‘The Poppy Wars’, the mix of history and fiction and how they combined the two.” Robert Sandell, Mora “‘The Catcher in the Rye’ - it’s a funny book that offers serious reflection on transitioning from childhood to adulthood.” Maya Phillips, Pine City “Dean Hovey books; he’s a good local writer.” Heidi Carlson, Pine City “‘The Last Apprentice.’ 13 book series about supernatural figures and is historical.” Logan Kurth, Pine City “‘Sam and the Firefly - it was a book my grandparents had at their house and is now in my collection. ” Dana Volkers Phillips, Pine City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News New road weather information to be installed in northern Minnesota East Central’s Johnsen wins golf meet, Chuinard places third Don’t be shy, nominate Light, sound, laughter Musician brings music to county Heard it on the Streets asks: what is your favorite book and why? Track and field competes in true team meet Baseball prepares for conference showdown Dragons split with Jaguars, falter late to the Lions Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDominic F. (Nick) MiskaSearch warrant finds three guilty of possession and sale of narcoticsLearning to express emotions in a healthy wayPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster April 20, 2023Head-on collision in Pine County leaves a Wisconsin woman dead‘Senior prank’Sheriff’s office seeing many changesDeanna SchultzSheriff’s office seeing many changes, some alarmingSo Eagles CAN dance Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents inducted to National Honor Society (1)George Drummond (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] May 19 Pine City Elementary Field Day Fri, May 19, 2023 May 19 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, May 19, 2023 May 19 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, May 19, 2023 May 19 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, May 19, 2023 May 20 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, May 20, 2023 May 20 Cross Lake Spring Fling Sat, May 20, 2023 May 20 Federated Co-op Building Center Open House Sat, May 20, 2023 May 20 Roy Orbinson and Todd Elvis Anderson Sat, May 20, 2023 May 21 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, May 21, 2023 May 22 Celebrate Recovery: Journey North Church Mon, May 22, 2023
