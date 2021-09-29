Heather O’Brien

Heather Sue O’Brien, age 45, of Sandstone, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Essentia in Duluth.
Heather was born in Great Falls, Montana, on Aug. 3, 1976. Heather graduated from Pine City High School in 1994 and began her nursing education at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She started her work career at Pine Medical Center in Sandstone. She earned her LPN degree, followed later with her RN degree and then her Masters Degree in Nursing. She was the Director of Nurses at Essentia Health in Sandstone.
She had a deep love for education, nursing and her co-workers. Her other loves included her husband Don, her sons, Korben and Kolten and her dog, Tank. She loved her weekend trips to the lake cabin, camping trips with her family, long sunset pontoon rides, UTV rides with friends and family, and time spent with her close friends.
Heather is survived by her husband, Don O’Brien; her sons, Korben Palmer and Kolten O’Brien; her parents, Ed and Kathy Palmer; her sister, Dulcie Palmer; her brothers, David (Becky) Palmer and Richard Palmer; her nephews, Carson Palmer and Drew Palmer; and her niece Brooke Palmer.
Funeral Services were held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone.
