If you’ve been around the waters of Pine City lately, you’ve likely seen a long barge either hauling things across the lake or installing/removing docks and lifts. With the increased development on the lake and shoreline improvements making dock installation and removal more difficult for property owners, dock installation and removal services have increased in demand.
Alex Anderson, owner of Across the Lake Services, has operated the business he owns with his wife, Andrea, for about a year, and offers dock and lift installation, storm damage recovery, mid-season adjustments, transport of items that need to be moved via water, etc.
These services occur mainly around Cross and Pokegama lakes, but the business does travel and has completed a number of jobs from the Mississippi to working for the Army Corp of Engineers on Leech Lake.
With the water low, like it is now, they have seen a few boats stuck on their lifts and are able to take them off with the equipment Anderson uses to move docks and other lifts. “The barge is able to remove boats from both shore and off of lifts when the water is too low,” said Anderson. Thankfully for the homeowners, said Anderson, there weren’t many boats stuck on lifts as boat owners have been pretty proactive.
The process
The equipment used is an Elite Industries Fork Barge designed specifically for docks and
lifts. The barge has 12-foot spuds on the back used as anchors when working on
docks and lifts. This ensures a level working surface for efficiency and safety, said Anderson. There are forks at the front of the barge that can be extended under lifts and dock sections. The lifts and docks are then carried from the barge to shore where they are then moved by hand on the property where the owner requests them to be placed. Lifts can be moved across the lake and even loaded onto trailers, if needed, added Anderson. Each of the employees utilize insulated waders for the cooler times of year and have life vests available when on the water.
Anderson said that fall and spring are their typical busy times as lifts and docks are either installed or removed from the water.
How the business got started
Anderson had worked for Stan’s Equipment for about five years doing dock and lift sales and installation. When installation was no longer being offered through Stan’s and docks/lifts became too large to do by hand efficiently, there became a greater need for this area to utilize a service provider that has a barge. After encouragement by Stan’s owner, Jason Wiener, Anderson decided to start Across the Lake Services. He then purchased a barge to branch out the type of services not currently offered on Cross or Pokegama.
“I had gained experience on dock/lift installation through Stan’s Equipment, but as for running the barge and operating a business, I have had to figure a lot out from friends, family and trial and error,” said Anderson. “I can’t forget to give credit to another barge owner/operator who has taught me many tips and tricks, Dave’s Dock and Lift.”
Strange things happen on the lake
Between storms and a water rescue, Anderson already has some stories to tell in just the short time in business on local waterways.
This summer, a canoe had tipped over on Pokegama Lake near the Snake River. “All we could see were life jackets and random items floating,” recalled Anderson. “All of a sudden there was a person who was holding onto the bottom of his canoe, so one of my employees jumped into the water and assisted the person to the forks of the barge to get him onto someone else’s pontoon that was coming in our direction.”
With the big storm that came through the area this spring, a number of pontoons were flipped off their lifts. “We had never seen this before and had to figure out the best way to get them flipped back over for the owners,” said Anderson. “That’s when I really had to reach out to those with barge experience down in the cities to get tips and tricks!”
On owning and operating the business over the last year, Anderson said that the first year of business has been very successful regarding growth but has also been stressful at times as they are getting better at operating as a team, thus making jobs much more successful. Anderson also works a full-time day job which has been a challenge.
“I have been very appreciative of how understanding customers have been to making scheduling adjustments when I have needed to be present for my family,” he noted. “I want to continue growing my business with high work ethics and honesty and hope my customers continue to utilize me as their provider of their dock and lift needs.”
How to contact
The season runs from the spring after ice out and the lake levels off to the fall around Nov. 1. Each job varies and an estimate will be given by Anderson after reaching out, but a typical removal or installation runs around $300 to $400, he said.
Across the Lake Services can be reached by phone at (320) 279-2903, email at acrossthelakeservices@gmail.com, on Facebook, or via website at https://www.putmydockin.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.